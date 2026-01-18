Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,349,947 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,248,271 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

RVSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Rail Vision has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rail Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. is an Israel-based technology company specializing in vision-based safety and automation solutions for the global rail industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company develops and deploys AI-driven systems that use advanced cameras and machine learning algorithms to detect obstacles and hazards along railway tracks. Rail Vision’s flagship offering integrates trackside sensors with onboard vision systems to provide real-time alerts of objects such as vehicles, debris, animals and people, enabling operators to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The company’s product suite comprises both stationary and mobile sensing units.

