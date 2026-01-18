IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,363 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 3,553 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IF Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.20.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.23% of IF Bancorp worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IF Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IF Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

