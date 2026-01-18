iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 58,247 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 43,226 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

