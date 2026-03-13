Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

