Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.26% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $206,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

