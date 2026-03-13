Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8%

BMY opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.