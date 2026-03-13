Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Microchip Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

