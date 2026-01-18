iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,487 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 218,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 256,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.94.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1838 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
