iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,487 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 256,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1838 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 742.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

