Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,019,881 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 1,663,760 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.13. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 117,588 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

SNTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Senti Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Senti Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

