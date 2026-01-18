Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 212,833 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 144,691 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 345,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Azitra from $13.32 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Azitra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of AZTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. Azitra has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Azitra will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azitra Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing live bacterial therapies for dermatological conditions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages its proprietary ActoBiotic platform to formulate topical treatments that aim to modulate the skin’s native microbial ecosystem.

The company’s lead investigational therapies are being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies for inflammatory skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and other conditions characterized by microbial imbalance.

