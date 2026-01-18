Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 40.1%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 864,011 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 1,441,265 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.8%

NGVC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

NGVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.8% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 56,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

