General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 12/18/2025.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,695. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day moving average of $330.62. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $381.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,265,349,000 after buying an additional 677,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,900,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

