Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Union Pacific stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.75. 3,863,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.58.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

