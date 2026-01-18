Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in ServiceNow stock on December 29th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.
ServiceNow Trading Down 2.9%
NOW traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.34. 19,924,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,836. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $239.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight ServiceNow’s AI-led workflow platform as a growth driver if enterprise AI adoption continues, supporting longer?term upside. 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy That Could Soar
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow completed a 5-for-1 stock split in December, boosting retail accessibility and liquidity — a structural tailwind for demand. 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy That Could Soar
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler named NOW among its top software picks for 2026, signaling meaningful upside expectations from a major sell?side shop. Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Was Among Piper Sandler’s Top Picks For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys reported in recent quarters (e.g., Nordea, UBS additions) suggest conviction from some asset managers and provide a supportive ownership base. ServiceNow Stock (NOW) Opinions on Recent Price Drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing enterprise AI/workflow vendors highlights ServiceNow’s exposure to the AI automation market but notes competitive differences across players — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Who is Winning AI Workflow Automation? We Compared 4 Enterprise Stocks.
- Neutral Sentiment: An integration with a smaller identity vendor (AuthID) briefly lifted that partner’s shares; partner integrations can incrementally expand use cases but are not a major standalone driver for NOW. AuthID Shares Cool Off After ServiceNow Integration
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves and price?target cuts (including a recent downgrade that pushed the stock to a 52?week low) are pressuring the share price and catalyzing selling. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling over recent months (many executive sales, few purchases) raises short?term governance/optics concerns for some investors. ServiceNow Stock (NOW) Opinions on Recent Price Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Social media and chatter about the recent dip amplify volatility — some see a buying opportunity, but short?term momentum favors sellers. ServiceNow Stock (NOW) Opinions on Recent Price Drop
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $77,745.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,571.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
Read More
