Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in ServiceNow stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.9%

NOW traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.34. 19,924,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,836. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $239.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $77,745.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,571.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

