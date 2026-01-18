Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises stock on December 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 12/11/2025.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7%

RCL traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.06. 2,073,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $334.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.