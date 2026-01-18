Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.
Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.55. 11,518,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,492. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.
Procter & Gamble News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a dividend increase that pushed shares higher after the news; investors often view dividend raises as a sign of cash-flow confidence. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 1.4% Following Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating on PG, which can lend support to the stock by reinforcing institutional conviction. UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage included P&G in a roundup of high-yield and dividend-resilient names, reinforcing interest from income-oriented investors. Dividend roundup: Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, Costco, Caterpillar, and more
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an in-depth preview of Q2 metrics (beyond EPS/revenue), offering models and expectations investors should watch when the quarter posts—useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Insights Into P&G (PG) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: The options market shows unusual activity that some interpret as signaling bigger moves ahead; this is mixed info—could indicate hedging or directional bets. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Procter & Gamble Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to report earnings soon (projected posting), keeping the stock sensitive to the quarter’s top-line and margin details. Procter & Gamble (PG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: A comparative profile vs. smaller peer Synergy CHC was published; not directly market-moving for PG but helpful context for sector/peer analysis. Head to Head Comparison: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) vs. Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR)
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G appears on lists of dividend-paying Dow stocks (Dogs of the Dow coverage), which can attract income-focused flows over time but is not an immediate catalyst. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Neutral Sentiment: Media noted that CEO stock incentives could meaningfully increase his compensation—this aligns management with shareholders but may raise questions about dilution/compensation structure for some investors. Procter & Gamble CEO could see major wealth boost from stock incentives
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks’ earnings preview warned Q2 EPS may decline and suggested P&G may lack the mix for an earnings beat—this raises short-term downside risk if results disappoint. Earnings Preview: Procter & Gamble (PG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Large put buying was reported (76,923 puts), a roughly 190% jump vs. typical volume—this is a bearish options signal that could amplify volatility or signal hedging against a near-term drop. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Procter & Gamble Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: A report noted an insider (Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.) sold shares; insider selling can be perceived negatively even if non-material. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Representative Johnson
Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
