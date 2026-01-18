Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Short Interest Update

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 116,942 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 78,619 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logistic Properties of the Americas alerts:

Logistic Properties of the Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LPA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.