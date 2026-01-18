LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,236 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 8,058 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

LITB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.29.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.34%. The company had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.

Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.

