Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $107.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.1842.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas/Exane initiated coverage and upgraded Uber to a strong?buy / began coverage — institutional attention and a bullish research view can drive demand and support the stock. TickerReport Coverage

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 20,691,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,942. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

