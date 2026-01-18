Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $295.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.6552.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded up $26.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,644,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,823,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $365.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Positive Sentiment: Micron celebrated the official groundbreaking for its planned New York “megafab” — a multi?year, large?scale investment that underpins long?term capacity growth for AI DRAM/NAND demand and signals strong political and local support. Read More.

Micron celebrated the official groundbreaking for its planned New York “megafab” — a multi?year, large?scale investment that underpins long?term capacity growth for AI DRAM/NAND demand and signals strong political and local support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High?profile insider buys: former TSMC co?CEO Mark Liu purchased several million dollars of MU shares and director Teyin M. Liu disclosed a ~$3.9M purchase — management and industry veteran buying is a strong confidence signal for investors. Read More.

High?profile insider buys: former TSMC co?CEO Mark Liu purchased several million dollars of MU shares and director Teyin M. Liu disclosed a ~$3.9M purchase — management and industry veteran buying is a strong confidence signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifted targets and coverage: Cantor Fitzgerald and others raised targets (Cantor to $450), RBC initiated with Outperform, Wells Fargo and Citi raised theirs — these notes broaden institutional demand and support higher valuations. Read More.

Wall Street lifted targets and coverage: Cantor Fitzgerald and others raised targets (Cantor to $450), RBC initiated with Outperform, Wells Fargo and Citi raised theirs — these notes broaden institutional demand and support higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary points to strong AI data?center demand and Micron’s HBM ramp, reinforcing revenue/margin upside expectations tied to the AI memory shortage. Read More.

Analyst/market commentary points to strong AI data?center demand and Micron’s HBM ramp, reinforcing revenue/margin upside expectations tied to the AI memory shortage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights MU as a top semiconductor/AI pick (Zacks, Investopedia): helps attract flows, but also places MU into a crowded thematic trade that can amplify intra?day moves. Read More.

Media coverage highlights MU as a top semiconductor/AI pick (Zacks, Investopedia): helps attract flows, but also places MU into a crowded thematic trade that can amplify intra?day moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO and company commentary emphasize ongoing AI memory tightness — bullish for fundamentals but timing/size of revenue realization remains the key variable for investors. Read More.

CEO and company commentary emphasize ongoing AI memory tightness — bullish for fundamentals but timing/size of revenue realization remains the key variable for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risk/volatility reminders: analysts and commentators note MU’s history of sharp drawdowns and the potential for profit?taking after a massive rerating, which raises short?term downside risk despite strong momentum. Read More.

Risk/volatility reminders: analysts and commentators note MU’s history of sharp drawdowns and the potential for profit?taking after a massive rerating, which raises short?term downside risk despite strong momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition/rotation risk: some analysts warn other AI chip names could soak up investor flows, and thematic rotation could redirect capital away from memory names if expectations shift. Read More.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

