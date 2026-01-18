Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles Schwab stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) on 12/11/2025.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,864,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,145. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.