Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6711 and last traded at $0.6711. Approximately 1,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6867.

Puregold Price Club Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc (OTCMKTS: PGCMF) is a leading full-service supermarket and membership warehouse retailer in the Philippines. Headquartered in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the company operates a network of stores under the Puregold and Parco brands, catering to both household consumers and small business proprietors. Puregold’s retail format ranges from neighborhood supermarkets to large-scale membership clubs, emphasizing value pricing, broad product assortments and convenient locations.

The company’s core business activities include grocery retail, fresh food offerings, and non-food general merchandise.

