Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading 172.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) shares rose 172.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics, Inc (NASDAQ: CRKN) is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of low-power color electronic paper displays. The company’s proprietary electrokinetic platform uses color pigment capsules and thin, flexible substrates to create reflective displays that require power only when the image is updated. This approach enables near?zero standby power consumption and high readability in a wide range of lighting conditions.

The company’s flagship product line, marketed under the ColorPaper brand, includes display modules, driver electronics and software management tools that allow real?time content updates.

