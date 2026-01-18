Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.40. 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.8650.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AIAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Aurubis Trading Up 15.6%
About Aurubis
Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leading integrated copper producer and recycler. Founded in 1866 as Norddeutsche Affinerie, the company has evolved into a global multi?metal provider, focusing on the smelting, refining and recycling of copper concentrates and copper scrap. Aurubis serves as a key supplier of high?purity copper products to industries such as electrical engineering, construction, automotive and electronics.
The company’s core activities encompass primary copper production from mined concentrates and secondary production from recycled materials.
