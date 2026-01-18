TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 55,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 69,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9901.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELA Bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.00 target price on TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 272.13% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,604,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $4,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,714,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,326.99. The trade was a 87.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial?stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

Further Reading

