Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $250.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,513. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.