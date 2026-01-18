CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 30th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Peter Francis Finnerty bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $200,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,880. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,286 shares of company stock valued at $216,861.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate?related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.

The fund employs a research?driven, bottom?up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.

