BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

