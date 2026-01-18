Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 362,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 398,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80.

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.53.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

