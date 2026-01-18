BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,969 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,527 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Get BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.7157 dividend. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 944,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.