BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,969 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,527 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BKCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.7157 dividend. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
