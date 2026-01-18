VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 74,821 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 59,277 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Trading Down 1.0%

CRAK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 63,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,950. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

