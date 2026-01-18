Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Increases By 44.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,659,921 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 1,835,465 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,715,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,715,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,439,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after acquiring an additional 852,175 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,853,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

