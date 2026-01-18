Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.9850 and last traded at $11.9850. 933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Castellum AB (publ) Trading Up 5.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum AB (publ) is a leading Swedish real estate company focused on the acquisition, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s portfolio comprises office buildings, logistics facilities, retail premises and public-sector properties, with an emphasis on stable, long-term tenant relationships. Castellum conducts project development activities ranging from refurbishment and repositioning to new construction, aiming to deliver sustainable and high-quality workspaces across its markets.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum primarily serves major metropolitan regions in Sweden such as Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, while also maintaining a presence in other Nordic markets.

