Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 108,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 35,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

