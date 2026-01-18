First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 13,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
