First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 13,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

