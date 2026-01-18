SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,096.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $292.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $294.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.