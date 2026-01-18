Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. $MDWD

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,116 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 2.63% of MediWound worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 69.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 22.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MediWound by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MediWound alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.07. MediWound Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 98.43% and a negative return on equity of 62.11%. Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.