BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE BIT opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

