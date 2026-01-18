Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 10,202 Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF $EZBC

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Franklin Bitcoin ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at $624,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZBC stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

