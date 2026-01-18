Perion Network Ltd $PERI Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453,980 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Perion Network worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price target on shares of Perion Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Perion Network Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

