GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF $COMB Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 15.52% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $21.92 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities. COMB was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

