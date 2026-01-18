LJI Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

