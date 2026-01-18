Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 108,193 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

