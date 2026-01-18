15,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. $U Acquired by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 873,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,862. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $720,494.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 394,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,727,894.79. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,647,935 shares of company stock valued at $75,174,498. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

