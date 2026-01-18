Theory Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

