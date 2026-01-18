Nova Ltd. $NVMI is Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198,799 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises approximately 2.5% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.94% of Nova worth $181,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Nova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 286,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nova by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova by 6.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 318,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Stock Up 2.6%

Nova stock opened at $445.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $450.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.57.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

