Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

