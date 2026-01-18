Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,859 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

