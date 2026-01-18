Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 255,616 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,887,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $156,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

