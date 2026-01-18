Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $944.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $877.39 and a 200 day moving average of $791.40. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $950.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.17.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

